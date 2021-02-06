NEWBURYPORT – Applications are available for the 2021 Institution for Savings $20,000 Scholarship, President and CEO Michael J. Jones said this week.
The bank will award six $20,000 scholarships this year. Graduating seniors from Newburyport, Amesbury, Triton Regional, Pentucket Regional, Beverly, Gloucester, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Rockport, Salem and Beverly High Schools are eligible for this scholarship. To qualify, students must be ranked in the top 50 of their class, be accepted for admission at an accredited college or university, and demonstrate traits consistent with the bank’s vision of having a positive effect on the lives of others through leadership, volunteerism, innovation, service and academic achievement, according to a press release.
“Offering these scholarships to students in our communities is one of the cornerstones of what we do,” Jones said. “Every year it’s an honor for me to read the hundreds of applications we receive from intelligent and promising graduates. Our past recipients have gone on to become doctors, engineers, teachers, writers and more, all having a positive impact on our world.”
Applications are available online at the bank’s website, www.institutionforsavings.com, by clicking on the Community link, and in each school’s guidance office. Completed applications are due by March 31 and can be sent to Institution for Savings, PO Box 510, Newburyport, MA 01950.
