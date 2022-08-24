NEWBURYPORT — The city’s stock of healthy ash trees is under attack as the result of an invasive insect that is killing the canopy trees slowly but surely, according to local tree officials.
Evidence of the damage caused by the emerald ash borer, which burrows under the bark of trees and cuts off its water supply, can be seen in the west end of the city where the Department of Public Services recently cut down 23 infected and dying ash trees.
Upon first contact, the borers can kill ash trees in as little as two years. With the loss of 23 trees the city is down to roughly 340 ash trees, according to Tree Commissioner Sheila Taintor.
“These numbers do not include ash trees located on private property and no one knows how many of them there are. If you have an ash tree in your yard, be on the lookout for signs of the emerald ash borer,” Taintor said.
Evidence that the emerald ash borer may be infecting a tree include: larvae tunneling through the bark; woodpecker activity and stripped off bark where the woodpecker has gone after the larvae; bark splitting and falling off; long, slender, vertical shoots growing in clusters along the trunk and lower limbs; leaves dropping from the upper third of the canopy; and small iridescent, green beetles on or around the tree.
Those small borers are the fastest-spreading invasive insect ever in the United States and considered the most destructive pest in North America. The insects were first discovered in North America in 2002 in Michigan, and are thought to have arrived in wood-packing materials from China. Once here, they began eating their way across the land. By 2010 they had spread to 18 states. Today they are in five Canadian provinces and 36 American states, including all of New England, according to tree experts.
Although both the larvae and adult stages of the borer attack ash trees, it is the larval stage of the insect that causes the most damage.
Friends of Newburyport Trees President Cris Miller said surrounding cities and municipalities have had borer infestations for a couple of years.
“We have been waiting for them here. Several years ago an injection program was instituted to inoculate the elm trees,” Miller said in an email.
The adult borers are emerald green, iridescent and just half-an-inch long. They emerge from mid-May to August, leaving small D-shaped exit holes in the trunk, and feed on the upper leaves of the tree. After mating, the adult female borer lays eggs individually in cracks and crevices in the bark of ash trees. While the lifespan of an individual adult borer is only about three weeks, the cycle of emerging, mating and laying eggs extends from early summer through the first frost of the year (typically in September).
About two weeks after being laid, the eggs hatch and the larvae bore through the bark to feed in the inner bark and cambium (the growing layer of the tree). This creates long S-shaped tunnels which disrupt the flow of water and nutrients, causing the bark to split and fall off.
According to the Taintor, city tree experts will keep their eyes on ash trees on city streets and in parks, but hope residents will check trees on their own properties. Key characteristics of ash trees include compound leaves with 5 to 9 leaflets, leaflets, buds and branches growing directly opposite each other, and diamond-shaped bark ridges on mature trees.
“Our ash trees need all of us to be vigilant to help stop the spread of the emerald ash borer. Let’s prevent further loss of these desirable and important canopy trees in our city with evaluation, communication and mitigation,” Taintor said.
To learn more or to report an EAB spotting: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pest-and-disease-programs/pests-and-diseases/emerald-ash-borer/report-it
If you spot evidence of the emerald ash borer on a city tree, notify DPS at: DPS@CityofNewburyport.com or 978-465-4464
