NEWBURY — Phragmites, a highly invasive, common reed that can grow up to 10 feet tall, had become so dense around two popular Parker River Wildlife Refuge viewing sites that it became almost impossible to see wildlife.
But thanks to the Friends of the Parker River Wildlife Refuge, the Bill Forward Pool in Newbury and the Stage Island Pool Overlook in Ipswich are both relatively phragmite free.
Phragmites have overtaken many local marsh areas, including those in the Parker River Wildlife Refuge, near Salisbury Beach, and many more areas around Greater Newburyport.
“It does particularly well in the freshwater habitats,” Parker River National Wildlife Refuge project leader Matthew Hillman said.
Hillman added that the phragmites had grown so dense and so high that visitors couldn’t see the wildlife from observation areas at the Bill Forward Pool and the Stage Island Pool.
“They had expanded, grown up and blocked the view of the shorebirds, even from the bird blind. That way, folks who come here to observe birds could not see them,” he said.
Friends of Parker River National Wildlife Refuge is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to performing maintenance and construction work, while also providing free educational programs in support of the refuge.
Since the refuge does not have the mowing equipment that can handle rapidly growing phragmites, board President Bill Gette said the Friends of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge recently raised about $5,000 to bring in the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District to get the job done using a modified snowcat vehicle.
“This has to be a very specialized piece of equipment to be able to go in there and do the mowing,” Gette said.
The special snowcat was able to cut its way through 6-foot swarths of phragmites, while the refuge staff was dropping the water levels over the weekend.
“This really is fortuitous in that the refuge is dropping the water level in order to attract certain birds, which is also the best time to mow the phragmites,” Gette said.
Mowing was completed on Monday and Gette said he was delighted by the work, which will now give visitors a complete and clear view of the two observation areas.
“I’d encourage anyone to go down either to the Bill Forward Pool or the Stage Island Pool observation platform and take a good look at the ducks and the shorebirds and the egrets. It is beautiful. But if people had been there just a few days ago, they couldn’t have seen anything,” he said.
Hillman praised the work of the Friends of Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday.
“Wildlife observation is one of the core missions we strive to offer to the public here and the Friends just made a lot of people very happy by affording beautiful views of a very important system that the public can enjoy throughout the rest of the summer,” he said.
The Friends of Parker River National Wildlife Refuge website can be found at https://parkerriver.org/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
