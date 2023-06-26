NEWBURYPORT — As local and state authorities continue to investigate a fatal car crash Saturday involving a pedestrian on Low Street, police announced Monday they are still trying to notify the victim's family.
Police and firefighters responded to Low Street near Port Plaza after receiving word of the crash about 9 p.m.
The unidentified female pedestrian was transported by ambulance to nearby Anna Jaques Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene, according to police.
The section of Low Street where the crash occurred was closed for several hours. It was well past midnight when first responders cleared the accident scene.
"It's a tragic incident," City Marshall Mark Murray said Sunday.
An Essex County District Attorney spokesperson declined to identify the victim Monday, saying while his office typically releases that kind of information, local and state police have been authorized to release the name.
A spokesperson for Newburyport police said Monday afternoon that efforts to notify the victim's family continued. The investigation is being conducted with help from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
The circumstances that led to the fatal accident remain unclear with officials still trying to piece together whether the victim was crossing the road, walking alongside the road where there is no sidewalk or if something else happened.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.