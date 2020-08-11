Investigation underway after concrete company employee hurt

AMESBURY – An E.F. Shea New England Concrete employee was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital Monday about 2:45 p.m. following an accident minutes earlier at the Haverhill Road plant.
Few details of the accident, including what took place and who was hurt, were released by local officials. A representative from the Occupational Health and Safety Organization was called to the scene minutes after the accident and arrived just before 3:30 p.m.
Amesbury Fire Chief Kenneth Berkenbush said in a statement that the worker was injured after an industrial accident and was found on a walkway roughly 20 feet off the floor.
The Fire Department’s response team first stabilized the worker and then carefully removed him from the walkway. A landing zone was set up in the company’s parking lot where a MedFlight chopper landed and waited until the victim was loaded through the back.
The victim was taken to a Boston hospital and treated for “life-threatening injuries,” according to Berkenbush.
When reached by phone, Assistant Fire Chief David Mather declined to comment on the circumstances that led to the accident, saying it was still under investigation. Mather said the rescue took about 40 minutes and involved six firefighters working high above the ground in a tight space.
“But they worked as a team and we got him out,” Mather said, adding that the man was conscious during the rescue.
For more than 70 years, E.F. Shea New England Concrete has fabricated precast concrete products, including septic tanks, retaining walls, catch basins and drywells, according to its website.
Asked if firefighters had responded to industrial accidents at the plant prior to Monday, Mather said they had but added that the incident Monday was not a “normal occurrence.”
The Amesbury Police Department and the Salisbury Fire Department assisted local firefighters at the accident scene. The Merrimac Fire Department provided station coverage while crews responded to the call.
OSHA spokesperson Ted Fitzgerald said the federal agency’s investigation of whether the company violated any OSHA safety and health standards could take up to six months.
“At this time, it’s too early to estimate a completion date for this inspection,” Fitzgerald said in an email.
Fitzgerald declined to comment on the accident, saying OSHA “does not discuss the specifics of ongoing inspections but can inform you of the outcome.”
