AMESBURY — Local residents over the age of 75 will have an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a short, appointment-only clinic at the Holy Family Parish on Friday.
According to communications director Caitlin Thayer, Salisbury Health Director Jack Morris set up the upcoming clinic which will take place between 1 and 5 p.m.
"This is not a city-run clinic," Thayer said. "It is happening on private property and Jack Morris has organized it. He just wanted to let us know that he has a small number of doses available for Amesbury residents."
Morris said he was able to procure roughly 500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and the Holy Family Parish was the best location to service residents in both Salisbury and Amesbury.
"We really should be running this through our local health departments as opposed to the state," Morris said. "We have the volunteers, we have the infrastructure ready to go. Just give us the vaccine and we will take care of it. We have been doing it for years. It is just like running a flu clinic. Yes, there are some different protocols and social distancing and masks involved but all we had to do was modify our plans. We know what we're doing."
According to Thayer, the Council on Aging recently sent out a survey to local seniors looking to qualify where they would place in the vaccine's three rollout phases.
Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington has also asked seniors in his town to call the Council on Aging there to register for a vaccination clinic when one becomes available.
About 1,700 people responded to the survey in Amesbury and, those who would qualify for Friday's clinic should be receiving invitations to attend, according to Thayer.
"The Council on Aging is now calling people to make appointments for them for Friday's clinic," Thayer said.
Thayer said Amesbury residents who haven't filled out the survey can do so at www.amesburyma.gov/council-on-aging/webforms/covid-19-vaccine-wait-list-sign-up.
"We have kind of switched that survey to be more of a wait list," Thayer said. "If you haven't filled out the survey yet, fill it out so that we have your contact information, age and comorbidities. That is what the Council on Aging will be using moving forward as we continue to have more clinics."
Thayer said Amesbury expects to have more information about future clinics early next week.
Morris resigned as the city's health director over the summer and Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush has been serving as interim health director since September. But Amesbury and Salisbury continue to utilize an intermunicipal agreement for nursing services.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
