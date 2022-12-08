IPSWICH — After being suspected of leading local and Rowley police on a high-speed car chase early Thursday, an Ipswich man was arrested at his Town Farm Road home and arraigned hours later in Newburyport and Ipswich district courts.
Garrett J. Moses, 24, was charged with driving his father’s truck with a suspended license, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at a red light. He also faces other charges.
Despite his attorney’s efforts to have bail set at $500, Judge Peter Doyle ordered Moses held on $10,000 cash bail.
But because Moses faces a motor vehicle charge out of Gloucester District Court and is on probation for earlier offenses, also related to driving illegally, Doyle ordered him held without bail pending trial.
Moses is due back in court Jan. 10 for a pretrial hearing. Both courts are in the same Newburyport building.
About 12:50 a.m., Rowley police officer Carolyn Lynch spotted Moses driving his father’s pickup truck erratically on Main Street to the point where she feared the truck would tip over.
Lynch fired up her emergency lights and attempted to pull Moses over. Instead, Moses stepped on the gas and began racing away. Lynch estimated Moses was driving as fast as 70 mph in a 35 mph zone before she lost him near Haverhill Street.
In addition to driving extremely fast, Lynch saw him drive through a red light at an intersection heading toward Ipswich, according to Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo.
Before losing sight of the truck, Lynch was able to relay the license plate number to dispatch. A dispatcher then told her the car was registered to Moses’ father, who lives at the same Town Farm Road home. A be-on-the-lookout announcement was made to Ipswich and other neighboring police departments, Cosmo added.
Ipswich police Officer Patrick Doody located the truck near Mitchell Road and High Street and began driving behind the vehicle. As Moses drove over a bridge near High Street and Kimble Avenue, Officer Mark Ruggiero also located the truck and turned on his emergency lights.
That prompted Moses to pick up speed again. Doody then turned on his emergency lights and accelerated to catch up. By this time, a third Ipswich police cruiser joined the chase.
Moses was able to elude the three cruisers but not before almost colliding with another vehicle on High Street near Lord Square.
Thinking that Moses may return home, Doody and another officer drove to Town Farm Road. While driving there, a dispatcher had reached Moses’ father, who said his son took his truck without permission. When officers arrived at the home, the truck was back in the garage and Moses was inside. Joining Ipswich police at the home was Lynch from Rowley, according to Doody’s report.
When asked, Moses denied driving that night, saying he had been home since 4 p.m. Police checked the truck and noticed the hood was still warm, implying it had been running recently.
Moses then changed his story, saying he was in the truck but a friend had been driving. He then said the friend was the one who was driving at high speeds through Ipswich and Rowley. When asked who drove the truck, Moses said he could not remember his name, according to Doody’s report.
Cosmo said his request for such a high crash bail was, in part, because of Moses’ extensive criminal record which includes illegal firearms and drug possession offenses.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
