MERRIMAC — An Ipswich man who led police on a high-speed chase after a domestic violence incident in September avoided jail time after pleading guilty to multiple offenses in Newburyport District Court.
Garrett Moses, 24, of Town Farm Road was instead sentenced on Thursday to six months of probation on charges of assault on a family/household member, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He was found not responsible for speeding and a marked lanes violation as part of his plea deal.
Moses posted $1,500 cash bail following his arrest Sept. 15, according to court records.
Merrimac police Sgt. Stephen Ringuette was driving to a Greenleaf Park address after hearing that Moses attempted to strike a woman and the baby she was holding with his gray pickup truck.
While near West Main Street, Ringuette spotted Moses driving the other way at a high rate of speed toward Haverhill. Ringuette was able to turn around, pull behind Moses and flash his emergency lights. Moses did not slow down, but instead hit the gas pedal and accelerated to about 70 mph.
Moses reached 80 mph as he barreled toward Haverhill, weaving in and out of the other lane to pass slower-moving cars. Ringuette called Haverhill police after seeing Moses cross the border into the neighboring community. The officer continued following as he watched Moses turn left onto Middle Road.
“At this time, I reported that I had lost sight of the vehicle and turned off my lights and sirens,” Ringuette wrote in his report.
Moses was able to avoid capture, prompting Ringuette to obtain an arrest warrant.
At Greenleaf Park, Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears and police officers spoke to the mother. Moses never struck her with his pickup, she told the officers.
“The female provided a name to them of the male involved and as a result of subsequent investigation determined to be a false name,” Ringuette wrote.
The woman eventually told police Moses’ real name after being confronted with their belief that she was lying to protect him. That allowed police to track down Moses’ Ipswich address and learn his driver’s license was suspended.
Ipswich police drove to Moses’ Town Farm Road home but he was not there, Ringuette said in his report.
“As a result of the pursuit there were no injuries reported of suspect, police officers or civilians,” Ringuette wrote in his report.
