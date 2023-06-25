NEWBURYPORT — "An essay, a sermon, a poem," is how state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, referred to Frederick Douglass' Independence Day address “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” during its sixth-annual reading at Brown Square.
Organized by the Museum of Old Newbury, with help from the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church as well as Mass Humanities, Sunday's interactive reading honors Douglass’ speech first delivered to the Rochester Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852.
"It continues to surprise us," Shand said to a crowd of about 50 people.
One by one, attendees slid behind the podium to read portions of the essay as others watched sitting in lawn chairs. After Saturday's chaotic weather, readers and attendees enjoyed sunny skies and warm temperatures.
City Councilor Ed Cameron, one of three councilors spotted, said he attended last year's reading and felt it was important to return.
"It's very moving and topical to what's going on across the country," Cameron said. "This really makes you think about it."
Also in attendance were councilors Heather Shand and Afroz Khan.
The reading was followed by a discussion led by humanities scholar Doneeca Thurston, the executive director of Lynn Museum/LynnArts.
Mass Humanities has provided grants to nonprofits to host public readings and discussions of this famous speech this summer across Massachusetts. Newburyport is one of dozens of sites hosting a public reading Frederick Douglass Together event.
Douglass escaped from enslavement in 1838 and lived for many years in Massachusetts.
The Declaration of Independence, according to Thurston, didn’t take people who looked like Douglass into account when it was published in 1776 and his address is a reminder of the social issues that communities still grapple with today.
“There are still many folks within the United States who are having issues getting access to their right to vote,” she said, in a past interview. “Housing, injustice, representation are the things that (Douglass) was advocating for. That’s something that is still happening today and I know it’s happening in Lynn.”
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this story.
