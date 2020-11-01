AMESBURY — Preparing the school district's wireless infrastructure has been a trial by fire for the city's new information technology director, but he's getting a little help from the Amesbury Innovation High School.
Tim McCue was hired as the city's IT director in early September. By early October, he was giving the School Committee the bad news that updating the district's technology infrastructure would cost about $400,000. As a result, middle and high school students continue to learn at home while their elementary school counterparts have returned to their classrooms.
"A lot of the network infrastructure is old and not really up to the task," McCue said. "Having the teachers in and streaming the class is the part that is tricky. If everyone is all in school, or all out of school, that obviously becomes less of a problem."
McCue pointed to outdated technology in Amesbury's four main school buildings as the culprit and has already begun focusing his efforts on the city's Innovation High School.
According to Principal Eryn Maguire, the Innovation High School has been located in former school building at the All Saints' Anglican Church of Amesbury since 2011 which has put it in a good position to lead the way for the rest of the district.
"We have never been part of the school technology plan," Maguire said. "We've been our own system and have sort of been pulled into the city's side of technology and networking. This really has allowed us to work outside the bounds of what the rest of the district has been dealing with."
According to Maguire, the Innovation High School "kinda does its own thing."
"We upgraded the internet in our building which has given us enough speed and bandwidth to move forward with a program that allows us to have a fully remote and hybrid model at the same time," Maguire said. "So, they're going to start by building the network for our little school. If that all goes well, they will be able to build that structure in all of the schools."
According to McCue, starting the project at the Amesbury Innovation High School will make things easier for all involved.
"If I'm going to trip over anything, it will be there," he said. "I think there are about 12 staff there, so I can just stay there and handle it right away, instead of kicking out 200 teachers over at the high school and the middle school. It will be easier for me to set it up and configure it and make sure that Eryn can get to all of her cloud applications and connectivity. It'll give me a good Wi-Fi exercise to prepare for the other schools."
According to communications director Caitlin Thayer, Mayor Kassandra Gove has set aside $290,000 in federal CARES Act money for the schools and intends to designate more money for the project as well.
"We are just waiting to see exactly what all of the needs are and get an actual number," Thayer said.
McCue said he is working to figure out exactly what the district needs and then intends to put together a plan to present to the School Committee.
"I would like to give them better data to make better decisions around," he said. "Our switch infrastructure is not a small footprint. So (the $290,000) is a good ballpark number. I wouldn't suggest trying to rip and replace everything at once. I would rather get into a steady state of hardware refresh where we are basically looking to spend the same amount of money every year and staying out ahead of it."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
