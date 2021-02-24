NEWBURYPORT — Apparently, the days when fire departments rescued cats stuck in trees are long gone.
So when Juno, a black shorthaired cat belonging to Christine Bouchea and her husband, Silas Laycock, became stuck in a tree Monday thanks to a neighborhood dog, it took social media and folks willing to brave the elements to rescue her.
Bouchea said the typically sly feline was chased high up the tree by a dog that had gotten loose from its leash, forcing her to scale a very tall tree until she reached the point where shinnying down didn’t appear to be an option.
For hours, Bouchea and her Christopher Street-based family tried coaxing Juno down with tuna. But when that didn’t work, the increasingly worried family sought assistance on social media.
“She was as soaking wet as I have ever seen a cat; there was no shelter in that bare tree. Her body was starting to go limp and we were worried she was going to get hypothermia and fall off at any moment,” Bouchea said in an email to The Daily News.
Cue West Newbury resident Billy Armstrong, owner of a 35-foot ladder, who saw the stuck cat post on social media and came to the rescue as it was turning dark.
“Once the ladder went up, neighbors started turning their outdoor lights on so we could better see into the tree,” Bouchea recounted.
“Our friend and neighbor Andy came over with supplies to help Billy reach the cat from the ladder. Ultimately, Billy, Silas, and Andy worked for about an hour and half in the pouring rain, duct-taping nets, handles, and whatever they could find to scoop Juno off the very thin branch,” she added.
“It was tough going — she’d get into the net then climb out — but they didn’t give up. Eventually, they were able to guide the cat down to a lower branch where she could jump to the ground without injury.”
Roughly nine hours after becoming stuck in the tree, a sopping wet Juno was brought inside, ate a big dinner, and curled up by a fire.
“It is an amazing community in which we live. Our family, and our cats, are very lucky,” a thankful Bouchea said in her email.
