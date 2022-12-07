NEWBURYPORT — Local Afghan women will be offering the fruits of their recent crafting labors, including Christmas ornaments, hand-made aprons and vests during a sale at the Senior/Community Center on Saturday.
Lesley Hansard, a former city resident who has been working in the community for the past 30 years, has most recently been working as the program coordinator for the Afghan Women’s Workshop.
The workshop is a pilot program of the Lynn-based New American Association of Massachusetts, which works with immigrants and refugees who were forcibly displaced and have recently arrived in this country.
New American Association of Massachusetts Executive Director Natashia Soolkin said she was very proud of the work going on in Newburyport.
“There has been a lot of work, and thoughts and brainstorming going on there and it is amazing. These women came here about a year ago and we created a space for them where they can come together and do what they like. They all have these skills for craft making, so they just need the right energy and direction to make it work and the response from the Newburyport community is extraordinary. They purchase the products and they make it work,” she said.
The Afghan Women’s Workshop will also have Christmas stockings, pillows, placemats as well as other items during the craft sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The craft sale is a part of this weekend’s Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association’s 2022 Holiday House Tour, which Hansard said pleased her to no end.
“They’ve invited us as guests to be part of their craft show and it is really amazing that they did so. We’ll have a table there and have our products up for sale,” Hansard said.
Hansard has been working for most of 2022 along with a group of volunteers and the matriarchs of the five Afghan families that arrived in the city last winter, on English and micro business skills each Saturday morning.
“The women have been learning how to make a product they can make at home and sell to the public. We have sewing machines there and we work on products while we are there and we talk a lot,” she said.
Hansard said the Afghan Women’s Workshop is headed towards self-sufficiency and independence.
“We’ve got an amazing volunteer, Margie DeWeese-Boyd who helps us and an interpreter. The women are making contacts in the community and are doing some alterations and curtain making,” she said.
The Afghan women recently offered their crafts for sale at the Seacoast Artisans Annual Fine Arts and Crafts show, in Portsmouth, N.H., on Nov. 12, which Hansard said went very well.
Volunteers interested in helping the Afghan Women’s Workshop or the Newburyport Afghan community in general with driving kids to sports events, taking family members grocery shopping, helping with ESL classes or driving to medical appointments, and can contact Sheila Trieff at sjtrieff@comcast.net.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
