NEWBURYPORT — Come springtime, grass grows and flowers bloom. But the receding snow also gives way to plenty of used nip bottles and lottery tickets turning main roads such as Hale Street into eyesores.
Jim McCarthy, one of the city’s dedicated ploggers, enjoys walking around neighborhoods with a trash picker, collecting refuse wherever he can find it.
“I have literally picked up trash in almost every square inch of the city and, if there were no lottery tickets or alcohol, they would virtually be no trash,” he said. “If you ever want to learn about a city, study its trash.”
McCarthy started the “Plogging Newburyport” Facebook page in 2018 to track his efforts in cleaning up the city, one piece of trash at a time.
About three years ago, McCarthy first tackled Hale Street and now calls it one of the city’s biggest littering hot spots.
“We pulled about maybe 15 60-gallon bags full of trash out of there,” he said. “Hale Street is the back way out of Newburyport and it all culminates around Turkey Hill Road and Hale, where the city forest is. It’s dark there and there’s always trash because people are in the woods and they’re drinking there.”
Most of the trash in the Hale Street area can be found within 30 feet of the road but, according to McCarthy, hardly any can be found once you’re in the woods.
The city’s recycling and energy manager, Molly Ettenborough, said Hale Street has always been a tough road to handle litterwise and added that spring is a big time for trash pickup.
“Over the course of the winter, whether it is trash that people are throwing out of their windows or it’s coming out from the back of trucks, or if people are legitimately throwing it out the window, it is always the worst in the spring,” she said. “You also have the areas that seem to attract trash, all along the river and all the way to Joppa and then down to Moseley Pines and always at the schools.”
Local schools attract their own litter, according to Ettenborough, who said snack wrappers can often be found on local playgrounds.
“There are some people who like to pick up trash and they are always calling us to provide them with trash bags. They will pick up the trash and we will make arrangements with them,” she said.
Ettenborough added that people concerned about litter can contact the Recycling, Energy & Sustainability Office at 978-465-4410 for more information about organizing a trash pickup.
On- and off-ramps to Interstate 95 in Newburyport and Newbury are also hot spots for trash, McCarthy said.
“The highway ramps are bad. It’s like people aren’t throwing anything out while they’re on the highway. But, when they’re coming down the ramp in Newbury, they feel like it’s OK to whip trash out,” he said. “Malcolm Hoyt Drive going into the industrial park is another bad area. It’s like the truck drivers come in here and they must just whip trash out as they’re going into the park.”
Single-serve bottles of alcohol known as nips are a constant item on McCarthy’s plogging menu, he said.
“Nips are not an accidental trash, they are deliberate trash,” he said.
Deliberate trash is usually found in dark areas, McCarthy added.
“The trash in the neighborhoods like the South End and the North End primarily comes from blowing out of people’s recycling bins. People aren’t going through the South End, drinking nips and whipping things on the ground,” he said. “But, if you go just outside of Leary’s Fine Wines & Spirits and take a little walk, you will find a bunch of nips on the ground at Cashman Park.”
Ettenborough also said nips are becoming a growing problem in the city.
“We seem to be finding more and more nip bottles these days,” she said.
The Clipper City Rail Rail is one area, however, where litter seems to be have no home, according to McCarthy.
“I’ve walked the entire 3.3-mile loop of the rail trail and have found not one single piece of trash. I’m looking and I know where to look,” he said.
McCarthy added that his army of local ploggers has grown to roughly 20 dedicated residents since he started his Facebook page in 2018.
“We don’t have a president, we don’t have meetings and we don’t have any dues. The whole idea is that, if it’s a nice day and you have an hour or so, take a bucket and pick up some trash and then post it,” he said. “Over the past few years, I would say the city has been way cleaner. You can go out on the beach sometimes and walk for a mile and not find any trash. We’re talking zero. You can’t even fill a bucket.”
McCarthy added that his plogging postings on social media are designed to inspire others to do the same.
“Plogging is not a local phenomenon, it is worldwide. I have connected with people from Japan, Russia, South America, literally all over the world. Whenever I travel, I see people in other cities cleaning up. It’s really, really good,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.