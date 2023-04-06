NEWBURYPORT — On Saturday’s edition of “Local Pulse,” host Joe DiBiase welcomes Kristin Hunter of the Anna Jaques Aid Association to talk about the upcoming Great Chefs’ Week.
Also, local musician Eloise Kirkpatrick will be in the studio to talk about her efforts to raise money to provide musical instruments for Triton students to learn to play. Eloise will also play some of her original music.
Broadcast from The Daily News office on Liberty Street, Show 442 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m.
This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
