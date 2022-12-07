AMESBURY — Amesbury High School will officially be identified as the Red Hawks after the School Committee voted unanimously to accept the recommendation during its Monday meeting. The decision concludes months of work led by the Mascot Review Committee.
In November, the School Committee voted unanimously to replace the over 75-year-old Amesbury Indians as the high school’s mascot. A committee was then formed to make a recommendation on the next mascot.
The Mascot Review Committee was made up of Principal Danielle Ricci, Assistant Principal Alina Lingley, staff members, students and their parents, community members and a School Committee liaison.
After a long process which involved the entire community, the committee provided School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews with the recommendation that the Red Hawks be the new school identifier. McAndrews then presented that recommendation at the School Committee’s Nov. 21 meeting. It was voted on at the Dec. 5 meeting, where it was unanimously accepted.
Amesbury Mayor and School Committee Chairperson Kassandra Gove elaborated on the unanimous decision in an email to The Daily News.
“The School Committee voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of Red Hawks as the next Amesbury High School mascot. It is a direct reference to the red-tailed hawk, a bird that is a prevalent and powerful fixture in our community,” Gove said. “The new mascot has local connections and represents strength, pride, fierceness, and bravery. There was tremendous effort that went into the decision process, with opportunity for student and community involvement. We thank everyone who got involved and participated, especially the Mascot Review Committee members.”
McAndrews said that it seemed meant to be.
“I’m thrilled, I said it last night that on my way to work I saw three different red-tailed hawks. So I figured that was kind of an omen,” McAndrews said. “They’re an amazing bird, fierce, majestic, all the things that we want to be.”
Student representation has been an important factor throughout the process, highlighted by Student Advisory Liaison and Student Representative to the School Committee Solace Yee being included in the vote for the identifier. No date has been set to have an image ready by, but ideas are already being thought up. Ricci mentioned an idea that would keep students involved.
“We are looking at maybe providing students an opportunity to submit some ideas that could be forwarded to whomever is going to be doing the official graphic design work for this project,” Ricci said.
Gove said in her response that she appreciated student involvement.
“Strengthening culture and pride within AHS is important. I appreciate how involved the high school students were in the process and look forward to seeing them rally around the new identifier,” Gove said. “This was an important experience for them and something they’ll remember.”
McAndrews said she is curious as to how quickly the student body will adapt to the new moniker.
“I know that Dr. Ricci created a post and I reposted it last night saying that it’s official,” McAndrews said. “How the kids will respond to that and whether they’ll start, during basketball season or whatever, or hockey, you know, ‘Let’s go Red Hawks,’ who knows? I don’t know how it will play out. It’ll be interesting to watch them.”
Gove ended her response with a call for unity.
“As a graduate of Amesbury High School I am confident every class has created traditions they hold dear. As a community it’s important that we cultivate respect for the generations that came before us, and those who will come after us,” Gove said. “Maybe your traditions and stories include cheering for the Amesbury Indians, maybe they include cheering for the Amesbury Red Hawks. We are all cheering for Amesbury High School, and always have been.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
