SALISBURY — Even with the town election more than a month away, the outcome of races for open Board of Selectmen and School Committee seats have become a mere formality.
Nomination papers became available Jan. 17 for the selectman seat and a Triton Regional School Committee member from Salisbury. Both seats carry a three-year term.
For the School Committee seat, only the incumbent, Vice Chairperson Caitlin Hunter, pulled and returned papers in time for the deadline Friday.
The incumbent selectman, Wilma McDonald, announced her upcoming retirement from public office during the board’s meeting Feb. 27, and only Terry Marengi Jr. pulled papers and returned them by the deadline.
McDonald has spent 38 years serving the community. She began her time in public office by serving more than five years on the Zoning Board. She then spent more than 24 years as town clerk and is in her ninth year as a selectman.
Marengi is the president of TCS Communications Corp. and North East Tower Associates, both in Salisbury. He also serves as vice chairman of Salisbury Community TV & Media Center and is a member of the Master Plan Committee.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the trust that Salisbury has placed in me,” Marengi said in an emailed statement. “This election is not about the names on the ballot, it’s about the community that we love and hope to represent. As a selectman, I am prepared to work hard every day to ensure that Salisbury remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Marengi put his name forward early in the process, returning his papers as of Feb. 6. He expressed his belief that with Town Manager Neil Harrington running for mayor in Salem, it is an important time in Salisbury’s history.
Marengi also explained how he thought his experience in business would translate positively to the role.
Selectman Chairman Chuck Takesian said he could not recall a situation like this since becoming involved in town affairs in 1984.
“I always like competition and I just think it’s strange,” Takesian said. “We’ve had the incumbent not have opposition, but it’s very strange to have somebody just running for the first time not have competition. I don’t know if that is because Terry obviously is a strong candidate and no one wanted to run against him or if just no one wants the job.”
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott echoed similar thoughts in regard to a wish for competition.
“But I know that Terry has been a resident of Salisbury,” she said. “I know Terry’s dad was a selectman, so I have the utmost respect because that was my process, my dad was an elected official. So I have the utmost respect when somebody follows in their family’s footsteps. I’m looking forward to being able to see what his goals are.”
Selectman Michael Colburn said Marengi will be a positive for the town.
“He is a very successful businessman and I think he will bring that to the Board of Selectmen,” Colburn said. “Also, him being a generational Salisburyite and his father being a past selectman, he understands a lot what that role entails so he’ll bring that to the board also. and his true love for the town of Salisbury, I think, will show in his future leadership.”
Takesian shared similar thoughts when asked how he thought Marengi would fit on the board.
“I’ve known Terry for a long time. I actually was on the Board of Selectmen with his father, so I’ve known him for a very long time,” he said. “He’s a very intelligent individual. They’re a great family and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Takesian and Ray-Parrott noted that the trend in recent elections has been fewer candidates running for office. Ray-Parrott pointed to social media and the intense, sometimes mean, discourse it can breed before elections as a reason for the trend. Takesian said many people simply no longer feel they have the time to serve in public office.
Voting in the town election May 9 will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the William Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
McDonald and Selectmen Donna Abdulla did not respond to a request for comment in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.