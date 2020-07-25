It's official: The Screening Room has new owners

NEWBURYPORT — A couple from upstate New York officially became the new owners of The Screening Room on Friday, and said they look forward to staying true to the State Street movie theater's legacy.
Ben and Becca Fundis, who live in New York's Hudson Valley, signed paperwork on Friday and effectively took over the theater from its previous owners Andrew Mungo and Nancy Langsam, who founded the business and have been running it themselves for 38 years.
As Mungo explained, he and Langsam — both in their 70s — decided to sell The Screening Room earlier this year despite its popularity due to their own personal challenges; Mungo has Parkinson’s disease while Langsam copes with problems caused by two serious car accidents.
But on Friday, Mungo seemed confident that the Fundises were the "perfect" successors for the business, as they both have an extensive history of work in the film industry.
"I see Becca at half my age having more experience than I do in this business," Mungo said. "I have many more years in, but all in one location, whereas she has a deeper experience. I think they are the perfect people to take this thing to the next place it's going, wherever that is."
The purchase is a "dream come true" for Ben and Becca, who share a deep love for the art of cinema.
As they explained, they met at a movie theater called Upstate Films in Rhinebeck, New York, where Becca worked after college. After spending six years at Brown University studying anthropology, she worked for cinema and distribution companies as well as the Maine International Film Festival. Ben is a documentary filmmaker whose latest venture is an ongoing video project with boatbuilding Youtube channel "Acorn to Arabella."
They said they plan on relocating to this area soon with their 5-year-old son Oscar — who they refer to as the Screening Room's new "CEO" — but for now will be taking some initial weekend trips to Newburyport to get settled into the space.
While they have no certain plan for when they will reopen the theater amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fundises said they hope to welcome viewers to the building in either the fall or winter of this year. In the meantime, they will soon begin offering "digital cinema" programs through The Screening Room's website.
"We just want to make sure it's safe when we do reopen and that people are comfortable," said Becca. "If the numbers stay down in Massachusetts and we know the public is comfortable with semi-capacity seating then we would try (to open this fall or winter),"
Ben Fundis said that while digital cinema will help the theater hold the line during the COVID-19 pandemic, he looks forward to bringing people together in the hopefully near future.
"We think digital cinema will help us hold the line and wait it out, but when this is all over, we think people are going to want to be together," he said. "There comes a time when it feels like you've watched all of Netflix. I think people are going to want to be together. When it's safe, I think there is going to be a resurgence."
And while they admit there are certainly risks with buying a theater with the coronavirus seriously affecting the economy, the couple said they couldn't pass up the opportunity to fulfill a dream.
"No doubt it's a gamble, but it's one worth taking," Ben said.
Aside from the "big idea" of fixing The Screening Room's popcorn machine, the Fundises said their new ownership doesn't mean things will change much at the theater. As they explained, they simply seek to build on the foundation set by Mungo and Langsam.
"We want to figure out what the community wants and work with other groups in town to bring them in and have community discussions around film," said Becca Fundis. "And also just to entertain people and enjoy film as an art form."
Her husband added, "We want people to feel like they can come in and enjoy the same old screening room."
Ben said that while he and Becca were only able to pay Mungo and Langsam "less than what they wanted" for the theater, he is thankful they were able to work out a deal. They are now under a five-year lease agreement with the building's owner.
Mungo said he is "not going anywhere" and will continue to work the theater's machines while the Fundis family looks for a place to stay in the area.
"I think they have plenty of ideas, I don't think they need me," said Mungo.
For more information on The Screening Room, visit https://www.newburyportmovies.com/
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
