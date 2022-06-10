About 40 miniature scenes created by by Karen Deveney of West Newbury are currently on display at G.A.R. Memorial Library. Deveney will visit the West Newbury library to work on a new project Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the exhibit will be on display through the end of June.
It's the little things: Miniature scenes on display at G.A.R. Memorial Library
