NEWBURYPORT — Erik Hoel presents his new book, “The World Behind the World: Consciousness, Free Will, and the Limits of Science,” on July 28 at 7 p.m. at Jabberwocky Bookshop, 50 Water St.
Hoel, the son of Jabberwocky owner Sue Little, is a neuroscientist, neurophilosopher and fiction writer. His main areas of research are the study and philosophy of consciousness, cognition, the biological functions of dreams and mathematical theories of emergence.
“This will be a thought-provoking evening of lively discussion ranging across the frontiers of science, philosophy and literature,” Little said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.