AMESBURY — The city did not have to look far for its new fire chief naming James Nolan the fire department's newest leader, removing the interim label from his title.
The announcement was made on Thursday, Dec. 1 after months of searching and deliberation, according to city officials.
Former Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush stepped down from the job at the end of June after the city decided not to renew his contract. Berkenbush served roughly seven years as the city’s top firefighter. He came from the Exeter, New Hampshire, Fire Department, where he served as assistant chief. He succeeded Chief Jonathan Brickett.
In the time since Berkenbush had stepped down Nolan had served as the interim fire chief.
Nolan started with the Fire Department in 1995 as a part-time, call-in firefighter. He became a full-time firefighter/EMT in 1997, then held the role of acting lieutenant from 2012-13. In June 2014, he was promoted to lieutenant, and in July 2015 was promoted again to acting deputy chief. In 2019, Nolan was promoted to deputy fire chief and fire prevention officer.
“It is a great honor to have been chosen as the fire chief of the Amesbury Fire Department. AFD is a very dynamic and growing department,” Nolan said. “Working with the men and women of the department and the residents and businesses of the city of Amesbury is very rewarding but can also be a challenge to keep everything balanced. As we continue to make strides in the post-COVID world, I look forward to finding solutions to the challenges that are presented to me and the department as a whole.”
Nolan holds a bachelor of science degree in fire administration and is currently enrolled in a master public administration program. He will be the city's sixth fire chief since the position was created in 1978.
The hiring process included a comprehensive assessment and interviews coordinated by a contracted outside agency, John Parow Consulting & Associates, a professional consulting company who specializes in fire chief recruitment and promotional assessment centers for Massachusetts municipal fire departments, according a the press release. The evaluation included an internal survey with Amesbury Fire Department staff to gain input from current employees on what they are looking for in a chief and the current needs of the department. Additionally, the top five qualified candidates participated in a multi-day assessment facilitated by John Parow Consulting.
The final two highest scoring candidates participated in a panel interview that included community stakeholders and City management employees that interact with the fire chief on a regular basis. Mayor Kasandra Gove then made her decision based on all recommendations and input provided.
“I want to thank John Parow Consulting & Associates, all candidates who applied to join our team, and the community members who assisted with our hiring process. A thorough and professional process ensures that we have the best candidate on board to lead the Amesbury Fire Department,” Gove said via press release. “Chief Nolan is known for his work ethic and commitment to our community and the department. He has proven he has the skills to take on his new role and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity.”
According to the press release, Nolan’s contract is currently being negotiated and his appointment will be presented to the City Council at an upcoming meeting.
