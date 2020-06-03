James Steam Mill resident tests positive for COVID-19

NEWBURYPORT – A James Steam Mill resident tested positive for COVID-19 recently, prompting management to issue a warning to all residents of the Charles Street complex.
Residents reported receiving a flyer underneath their doors Monday afternoon to alert them that the potentially fatal virus has infected someone who lives in the building.
There are 99 federally subsidized units in the building for people 62 and older and people with disabilities. It is overseen by SHP Management Corp., a private company, and not the Newburyport Housing Authority.
Ever since the coronavirus reached the U.S. from China, Europe and elsewhere, it has killed more than 105,000 Americans and infected more than 1,750,000. A startling percentage of those fatalities across the country and in Massachusetts have been the elderly living at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
SHP Management Corp. President Matt Brucker said his company heard late last week that a James Steam Mill resident tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital.
“This is the first resident at this property to test positive that we are aware of,” Brucker said.
In response, a notification was posted in common areas of the property reporting that a resident tested positive and reminding tenants to practice social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“SHP has encouraged all residents and employees to behave as if anybody they encounter – either within the community or outside of it — could be infected with COVID-19 and in many cases not be aware of it,” Brucker said.
Word of the positive COVID-19 case comes as SHP moves forward with repairs to an inoperative elevator. Another flyer distributed to residents on May 29 said work is scheduled to begin Monday and will continue daily for as many as eight weeks.
During that time, there will be no elevator service between the second and fourth floors inside the annex.
“As before we will be utilizing the services of a runner to assist with carrying packages up and down stairs, laundry to and from the laundry room, mail delivery, etc.,” the flyer reads. “All contractors working in the building will be following the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines for COVID protocol.”
In April, a contractor who worked inside the building tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, officials warned residents and sanitized the complex.
The idea of people from outside potentially spreading the virus throughout the building has some residents concerned.
“It shows a blatant disregard for our health and safety, and amounts to reckless endangerment,” resident Clive Lee said, referring both to having elevator workers and a contractor in the building.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.