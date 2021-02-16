James Steam Mill residents, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine 

NEWBURYPORT – James Steam Mill residents and staff will have the chance to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, after more than 60 people there received the first dose earlier this month.
The clinic, sponsored by Walgreens pharmacy as part of its partnership with the Centers for Disease Control, began Feb. 4 with 61 residents and four staff members getting the shot.
Second doses will be administered on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last clinic day is March 18 for anyone who missed out. Those who missed the Feb. 4 clinic can receive their first shot on Feb. 25 and the second on March 18.
There are 99 federally subsidized apartments at the Charles Street complex, which houses people 62 years old and up and people with disabilities. The former mill building is overseen by SHP Management Corp., a private company, and not the Newburyport Housing Authority.
Matt Brucker, SHP Management Corp. president, said the Maine-based company registered the mill, along with all of its properties that house senior citizens, with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the CDC prior to the clinics.
