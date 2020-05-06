James Steam Mill worker tests positive for COVID-19

NEWBURYPORT – Residents of the James Steam Mill apartment building on Charles Street are on edge after learning a worker there recently tested positive for the potentially fatal coronavirus.
The massive brick building, just off Water Street, was built in 1845 as a mill and converted to housing in 1984. It has 99 federally subsidized units for anyone 62 and older, and disabled individuals and their families. James Steam Mill is overseen by SHP Management Corp., a private company, and not the Newburyport Housing Authority.
The building’s residents are among the most susceptible to the virus, which has killed more than 4,000 people in Massachusetts and nearly 70,000 across the country. A large percentage of those deaths are elderly people and residents of nursing or long-term care facilities.
SHP Management Corp. spokesperson Bridget Dornbach said her company was informed of the positive test Monday and alerted residents and the city’s Health Department that day.
The infected worker was a subcontractor hired through a home health agency and was wearing personal protective equipment while in the building, according to Dornbach.
A cleaning crew will be dispatched to the building soon for a “thorough sanitization and cleaning of the building,” she said.
Dornbach said the building’s common areas, doorknobs, bathrooms and other communal areas are cleaned each morning and afternoon.
“SHP is dedicated to helping our residents during these trying times and the health and well-being of our residents and employees is our top priority, Dornbach said. “While no actions can completely eliminate the possibility of illness, please know that we are working as a united team to keep the property as clean and safe as possible.”
There are no plans for the company to test residents or staff, saying it “cannot control testing,” Dornbach said.
James Steam Mill resident Clive Lee said because an SHP Management-related worker tested positive, it was the company’s responsibility to make sure residents were tested.
Lee said it was troubling that someone with the virus was inside the multistory residential building.
“There is a huge amount of stress in the building,” he said.
Another resident, Cookie Knowles, said what worried her most were residents and visitors coming in and out of the building without wearing masks.
“They’re jeopardizing us, that’s what worries me,” Knowles said.
Knowles, who has lived in the building for 18 months, said the management company has been more reactive than proactive in terms of responding to the coronavirus. She called SHP “slow on the uptake.”
Teresa Hart, a 10-year resident, said she was depressed and aggravated. She said although the management company has an office in the building, it was usually empty.
“They’ve basically abandoned us,” she said. “That’s my main concern.”
Hart added that there is a mailbox at the office that allows residents to drop off complaints.
Dornbach stressed that management, residents and employees are “all in this together.”
“We appreciate everything our residents and members of our community are doing to look out for one another in these unprecedented times, which call for additional discipline, patience, compassion and consideration,” Dornbach said. “With all of us working together, we can slow the spread of the virus and keep our communities safe and healthy.”
Calls to Frank Giacalone, Newburyport’s director of public health, were not returned Tuesday.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
