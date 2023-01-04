SALISBURY — After more than a half century of service, Jay’s Tire & Battery is shutting its doors for good.
Jay’s Tire & Battery announced that it will close its doors Jan. 13. The business was started by Joe Reilly in the early 1970s and was originally located on Harris Street in Newburyport before relocating to 29 Bridge Road in Salisbury, where it has served the community for the last three decades, according to a statement from the shop.
When Joe Reilly died, his wife, Charlene Reilly, kept the store running with the help of her brother, Jim Howard, the shop’s manager.
Howard, who is turning 66 next month, told The Daily News that he began his career straight out of high school in 1973 through a work study program.
Howard said if he could, he would love to continue running the shop but knew when to call it a day.
“It’s mixed emotions but it’s my body telling me it’s time,” Howard said.
Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian said he was sad to see a staple of the community go.
“He was an institution in town, he’s going to be missed,” Takesian said. “A lot of people went to him for tires, a very good place to get tires.”
Howard explained that this week will mark the 50th year he has worked at Jay’s Tire & Battery, and that now he is just looking forward to retiring and being able to enjoy time with his wife, children and granddaughters. He expressed gratitude for being able to serve what he described as a “kind and supportive” community.
“It’s just been wonderful, I mean, everybody that’s supported the small guy compared to the big block store,” Howard said. “Just all the communities and tons of municipalities, it’s just been a great ride.”
Retired Newburyport police Marshal Thomas Howard – Jim Howard and Charlene Reilly’s brother – said it was amazing to see how religiously people would use the shop over the last 50 years and that he is happy to see his brother finally take some time for himself and his family.
“On the public safety side, he has been there for whether it be highway departments, fire departments, ambulance services, police departments, he’s been the go-to guy to keep emergency equipment going 24 hours a day, whether it be holidays or whatever,” Thomas Howard said. “He would come in and do the work that needed to be done to make sure that public safety was on the road.”
Jim Howard said he has seen the impacts of COVID-19 and inflation on other small businesses in the area, but they were not factors in the shop’s decision to close its doors.
“Last year was one of the busiest years I’ve had even right through COVID,” he said. “I just couldn’t close because there was just so much business.”
He added, “It was a fabulous year. Unfortunately, a lot of people suffered but I was one of the fortunate ones.”
In its statement, Jay’s Battery & Tire requested that any outstanding balances be paid in full by the end of the month.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
