Newburyport-based band Cuppa Joe performed at the Salisbury Farmers Market on Thursday night on the Town Square. The Farmers Market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month through September.
centerpiece
Jazzing up the Salisbury Farmers Market
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Local musician Bahama Bob found dead in Merrimack River
- Embattled Newburyport firefighter to remain with department
- Call firefighter charged with child porn-related offenses
- Late local musician's last whereabouts pinpointed by police
- Newburyport Parks Department restructured, director let go
- Hundreds pay tribute to late musician Bahama Bob
- Red tide forces closure of North Shore clam flats
- Planning Board OKs Institution for Savings expansion
- Riverfront Music Fest coming home to Waterfront Park
- Grand opening set for West Newbury playground
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.