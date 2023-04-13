ANDOVER — The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center raised $138,000 during its 11th annual white ribbon event, Pledge for Change, at Andover Country Club on March 30.
Officials called it a memorable and moving evening with a tremendous show of community support, including over 300 attendees, a live and silent auction, and over 65 sponsors, including presenting sponsors Bob’s Discount Furniture and Institution for Savings.
The event raised $138,000 to support the Center’s Youth Empowerment Services, local programs that work to foster healthy, safe and equitable relationships for youth, and help them thrive through meaningful connections in safer communities.
The event also featured a performance by Caleb McCoy, a musician and content creator who draws on the rich storytelling of hip hop to create a sound where artistry meets advocacy.
The staff and board at Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center went on to thank those who attended, supported and volunteered at the event.
