NEWBURYPORT — The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center recently learned it was one of 10 nonprofits across the country to receive $50,000 from Major League Baseball’s Healthy Relationships Community Grant program.
The program’s focus, according to a Major League Baseball spokesperson, is to help nonprofits that work with survivors of domestic violence, improve mental health resiliency, and develop positive relationship skills with youths.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from Major League Baseball and to see a leader in the professional sports industry focus on building healthy relationships in future generations,” said center CEO Suzanne Dubus.
Organizations such as the center were encouraged to apply for funding to cover general operating expenses, allowing for flexibility to support the nonprofits’ greatest needs or program support to benefit a specific initiative.
Dubus said the center would use the money for its Children’s Safety Project. The project includes domestic violence trauma services for children who have witnessed or been victims of domestic violence as well as prevention programs in the form of its Youth Empowerment Services, or YES, for students at area schools.
“Our Children’s Safety Project is a critical pillar of the work we do to empower individuals and engage communities to end domestic violence,” Dubus said. “In addition to helping children heal and thrive as domestic violence survivors, we also work – through our YES programming – to give youth the tools, skills and resources they need to break the cycle of abuse. Our YES programs promote positive gender norms, teach skills for healthy relationships, and counter social patterns of violence.”
Dubus added that the funding was “critically important to continue the work of our Children’s Safety Project, never more so than during a pandemic that has further isolated survivors of domestic violence/“
The recent donations to 10 nonprofits is the first of seven donation phases that run through 2021 totaling $3 million, according to Major League Baseball.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to assist these extraordinary organizations doing critical work to support vulnerable communities, especially in this time of crisis,” said Melanie LeGrande, Major League Baseball’s vice president of social responsibility. “Our collective support will provide emergency financial assistance and a meaningful contribution to address their greatest needs, which includes strengthening service delivery related to increased incidence of domestic violence and self-harm during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The center is available around the clock for those needing support via its 24-hour confidential hotline. The hotline can be reached at 978-388-1888; you can also email the crisis center at gethelp@jeannegeiger.org.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
