WEST NEWBURY — Selectmen said Town Manager Angus Jennings deserves the salary increases he will receive over the next three years, but he contends the town has yet to realize the full benefits his position has to offer.
Under his new contract, Jennings receives an annual salary of $153,875 for fiscal 2022; $156,952 for fiscal 2023 and $160,091 for fiscal 2024. Selectmen praised Jennings for everything he accomplished under his previous contract, ushering in a new form of government under less-than-ideal circumstances.
“This was a big step for the town,” said Chair David Archibald following the vote to ratify Jennings’ three-year contract.
When Jennings was hired as West Newbury’s first town manager in 2018, he quickly realized that while the proposal voters adopted to create his position was called the Town Manager Act, it didn’t provide him with the authority and responsibilities typically associated with the role.
In reality, his position is in many ways more like that of a town administrator.
As Jennings describes it, a town manager should have direct oversight and management authority, unlike under a town administrator form of government where these things fall under the purview of elected boards.
He said a town manager form of government insulates employees from political factors that can arise when working for an elected board. The town manager is held accountable for the actions — or inactions — of the entire municipality but also has the authority to direct other departments and staff to ensure everyone is responsive to the elected leadership and taxpayers.
“We don’t always have the efficiency or accountability that a town manager form of government can provide, and that is because of the language of the legislation,” he said. Under his leadership, Jennings said the town is “making steady progress” in this area, but eventually amending the legislation could be necessary.
Current conditions require Jennings to serve three roles — as town manager, finance director and director of human resources. The town lacks a dedicated human resource department and sufficient support in the Finance Department, which lags in staffing compared to similar communities, he said.
Jennings said he is most concerned about how this lack of clarity in governance is affecting personnel administration.
As manager, he is legally tasked with overseeing town personnel system and staff; personnel evaluation policies and practices; employee benefit programs; enforcement of labor contracts, relations and collective bargaining; state and federal equal opportunities law compliance; “and such other human resource obligations as designated by the board of selectmen.”
Jennings said he has a statutory responsibility to oversee personnel administration townwide, but has not been granted full authority to carry it out. Instead, various other authorities — professionals and volunteers — continue to oversee some department heads.
“That can lead to inconsistency in personnel administration, which can cause morale problems or worse,” Jennings said. “So while progress has been made, it has been slower, less efficient, and there is a ceiling.”
In too many cases, tasks such as signing timesheets, approving time off requests, conducting performance evaluations, and directing employee work plans continue to be designated to appointing boards rather than the town manager, he said.
“While I can — and do — request different departments to work on, or take the lead on, some issues and projects, these amount to requests for cooperation rather than directives that one might associate with coming from a manager,” he said.
“It’s a totally unsustainable structure and would’ve broken down long ago if I didn’t work very, very long hours,” he said, stressing that the town could be vulnerable if he or another “mission critical” employee such as the water superintendent were unavailable for an extended period.
“Redundancy is essential to maintaining continuity of operations in the event that one or more key staff people become unavailable for one reason or another. In some areas of the organization, we have none.”
Still, Jennings said he is grateful for the support he continues to receive from selectmen.
“We’ve had a really strong working relationship and as time has gone on and different challenges have arisen and been resolved, we’ve arrived at a point where the divisions of labor and authority are clearer — and therefore more effective and efficient — than they were at the outset,” he said.
“We are much better organized now ... we have clarified things to where it is working much better than, say, in my first 12 months.”
Jennings said he is seeking to increase public awareness of how the town is structured so voters can decide if amendments to the legislation are needed in order to bring it into better alignment with the form of government they chose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.