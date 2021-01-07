'Jeopardy!' contestant recalls late host Trebek

NEWBURYPORT — From the time she was a kid watching “Jeopardy!” at her grandparents’ house, it has been local human resources consultant Jill Panall’s dream to appear on "America’s Favorite Quiz Show."
That came true in 2016, when she was selected as a contestant and won an episode. Throughout a hectic day of filming, Panall remembers show host Alex Trebek as a calming, professional presence.
The last five “Jeopardy!” episodes taped with Trebek as the host have been airing this week. The final episode on Friday will feature a tribute to Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November after hosting “Jeopardy!” for more than 36 years.
“He was an incredibly professional person, which I think people underestimate because he made it look so easy,” Panall recalled. “He was really sick and really unhappy, but he still wanted to do the show because he knew how meaningful it was and because he really cared about the contestants.”
She said contestants didn’t get too much one-on-one time with Trebek, and that the first time contestants see him is when he is introduced as the host of “Jeopardy!” and walks out on stage. But Panall said Trebek wasn’t intimidating, despite being a TV legend.
“I don’t think I was super freaked out when meeting him because he had such a warm demeanor and a big part of his job is putting contestants at ease,” Panall said. “When he does your contestant interview at the end … it’s not a ton of interaction but it feels meaningful.”
During Panall’s contestant interview with Trebek, he asked her about her engagement.
“One of the things that people don’t know about the contestant interview is that you give them 10 pages of contestant information,” Panall said. “And you have no control over what they ask you. You don’t know what you’re going to get until he starts talking.”
Part of Panall’s information was that she had gotten engaged at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury with a resident pig named Dave in attendance. Trebek asked her if Dave had come to her wedding as well, and she said yes.
“Then, he sort of put his hand on the side of his face and said, ‘We get some weird people on here,’” Panall recalled.
Panall considers it a mark of pride that Trebek called her "weird."
Panall said he was very playful with contestants and the audience, and took questions from the audience during commercial breaks. She said whenever people asked him about his hobbies, he loved to joke that his favorite hobby was drinking wine.
“It brings a touch of humor at a time when you’re super stressed out. You’re standing up there, under the lights, everyone’s staring at you … and he made you as comfortable as possible,” she said. “I think they’re going to have a hard time replacing Alex … . It’s going to be hard filling those shoes.”
Next week, “Jeopardy!” will be hosted by a guest, longtime champion Ken Jennings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.