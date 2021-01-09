John Bourque, 1st baby of the new year at AJH

COURTESY PHOTO. John William Bourque, the son of John and Michelle Bourque of Bradford, was the first baby of the year born at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. John was born at 2:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. 

NEWBURYPORT – It took a while to connect with a local couple, busy caring for their newborn and his big sister, but it turns out the first baby born in the new year at Anna Jaques Hospital was John William Bourque, the son of John and Michelle Bourque of Bradford.

John was born at 2:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. He weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces at birth was was 21 inches long. 

His parents brought him home, where his big sister, Olivia Bourque, was happy to meet her little brother.

