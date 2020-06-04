WEST NEWBURY — Jay Johnson, a 22-year veteran of the West Newbury Police Department, is the force’s newest sergeant.
He fills the spot left vacant when Jeff Durand was promoted to police chief. Dan Cena is the department’s other sergeant.
As the force’s most senior patrol officer, Johnson had been serving as interim sergeant since last summer. His promotion does not increase the number of full-time officers in the department.
“Jay has always done a great job for the department and town,” Durand said on Tuesday. “This promotion is greatly deserved."
According to the police union contract, Johnson receives the base pay of $33.48 per hour; adjusted 5% upward for the 3 to 11 p.m. shift differential; 18% upward for the rank premium for the sergeant’s position; and 3% more for longevity on the force of more than 20 years. The contract also provides stipends for certain training obtained, notes Town Manager Angus Jennings, which he calculates translates to an annual pay this fiscal year of $83,142.
Johnson joined the department in 1998 and worked as a full-time dispatcher and reserve patrolman from 1999 until his appointment as a full-time patrolman in 2005. He’s held numerous positions including detective; evidence/property officer; firearms, use of force and ALERRT instructor; accreditation officer; and overnight supervisor. He holds certifications in criminal investigation, arson investigation, and background investigations.
Prior to joining the department, Johnson was a military policeman in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve from 1984 to 1997, where he earned the rank of sergeant. He’s a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. From 1988 to 1999, he was a reserve patrolman with the Merrimac Police Department.
Selectmen approved the appointment at a meeting on May 26.
