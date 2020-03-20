Joppa Fine Foods offers free breakfast sandwiches

NEWBURYPORT — Joppa Fine Foods is offering free breakfast sandwiches to anyone who is feeling “the burden” of school or work closures at this time and has expanded its frozen meal and grocery sections for those who might be overwhelmed by a supermarket trip.
Abbie Batchelder, owner of the gourmet market at 50 Water St., said the store is offering free egg and cheese on an English muffin between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“We’re just functioning as we typically do without the ability for people to sit inside and eat,” she said, explaining how the store was already a takeout place for the most part. “Everything else is still the same.”
“On a whole, we’re pivoting our model a bit,” she said, adding that the store has milk and other staples in stock. Batchelder said she has access to toilet paper through her paper distribution company, so she may soon sell that as well.
The chefs, who work in the kitchen at Joppa Fine Foods, have put an extra focus on adding made-from-scratch meals to the freezer section. Some popular items include mac and cheese, chicken pot pie, beef or chicken stock, meatloaf and cookie dough, Batchelder said.
“It’s quiet in terms of not having that bustle of people, but it’s busy in terms of product going out the door,” she said.
In ramping up the store’s stock, Batchelder hopes to “eliminate the number of places people have to go to, to get what they need.” She said a lot of people have to go to multiple stores and expose themselves to different crowds just to get the essentials.
“There are the people who are really hesitant to go to the bigger box stores because of how many people are in there,” she said. “We feel lucky that we can operate as a kitchen right now and fulfill that need for people.”
For more information, go to www.joppafinefoods.com.
