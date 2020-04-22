Joppa Flats educator inspires backyard exploration

NEWBURYPORT — The trails and buildings at Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center remain closed, but its website and social media are full of ideas for families to explore the natural world around them.
On March 31, School and Family Education Coordinator Lisa Hutchings launched Critter Cards with a focus on critters in one’s own backyard. Hutchings said it was an experiment she hoped would be beneficial to teachers and families alike.
Each Tuesday morning, the education center posts a new Critter Card on Facebook with information on how to observe a species of wildlife and embedded links to learn more. Then, on Thursday, Hutchings posts a video from the field.
Her first video featured the red-winged blackbird, which she said was popular but may have required experience as a birder or at least a pair of binoculars.
In another video, she highlighted the wood frog, but she worried that not everyone had access to a wetland. So for her most recent video, she looked in her own backyard. Upon turning over a rock, she found sowbugs, and the video was a hit — bringing almost 6,000 views to the education center’s Facebook page.
“Going forward for the next couple of weeks,” Hutchings said, “if I don’t see it in my backyard, I’m not going to teach about it. I want everyone to feel like they have that access.”
This week’s Critter Card is the gray squirrel. Each video includes safety information like reminders to check for ticks and wear sunscreen. Families are also encouraged to share artwork, poetry, questions and other observations in response to the critter cards.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/MassAudubonJoppaFlats. For additional activities such as nature bingo, a neighborhood scavenger hunt and remote April vacation ideas, visit www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/explore-nature-at-home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.