Joppa Flats offers family programs

NEWBURYPORT – Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center has started family-friendly, in-person programs to safely round out the summer in Greater Newburyport.
Designed with educational fun and pandemic-era safe practices in mind, these are small-group activities for families with children ages 7 to 11.
Education coordinator Lisa Hutchings invites families to join her in the Joppa Flats riverside backyard to build a nature habitat model, using water, earth and live animals.
Each session will include no more than nine participants, all adult-child combinations.
Date-specific focuses are tide pools on Aug. 18 and 20, salt marshes on Aug. 25 and 27, and ponds on Sept. 1 and 3. There will be a morning session and an afternoon session on each day the program is offered.
Preregistration is required at www.massaudubon.org . Member prices are $6 per adult and $5 per child; nonmember prices are $8 per adult and $7 per child.
Joppa Flats Education Center is at One Plum Island Turnpike. Call 978-462-9998 for information about additional programs and events or visit the website at www.massaudubon.org.
