NEWBURYPORT — Pavers were on their hands and knees Wednesday morning, laying bricks along Joppa Park as work to revitalize the popular waterfront park continued.
As part of the Joppa Park Improvement project, workers are replacing the former asphalt walkway with brick. The work is considered Phase 3 of the multi-year plan to spruce up the heavily traveled venue, according to the city’s parks department website.
Joppa Park is located in the South End of the city and was recently linked to the Clipper City Rail Trail.
Parks Manager Mike Hennessy said Allied Paving workers are about 80 percent done with the job, having started in early August. They should be finished by the end of the month, he said, adding that the long white benches associated with Joppa Park will be reinstalled once paving is done.
“They’re doing a fantastic job,” Hennessey said, adding the company was contracted by the city to repave roads and sidewalks. They are paid by the square foot.
“Allied Paving was able to give us a fantastic price on the entire project, saving the city $30,000,” he said. “Most of the prices we had received in the past were too much for the budget that was set aside.”
The walkway will also address some Americans With Disabilities Act compliance issues near the boat ramp end, so that all of Joppa Park will be fully ADA compliant.
Hennessey added the mayor’s office was instrumental in moving this along and getting the funding secured and working with Allied Paving to get to work.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he was on the Parks Commission when the renovation plan for what he called one of his “favorite places in the city” was first approved with the goal of making it consistent to Hale Park down the street.
“When I took office I knew this project was in the pipeline, but they needed funds to complete it and so we looked towards American Rescue Plan Act funds because I felt this was really a safety issue. The ARPA ad hoc (committee) thought it was a great idea, so we approved and brought it to (the City) Council. Like the 23 streets we were able to pave this year, it is so great seeing these important projects get completed,” Reardon said in a written statement.
Once the paving portion is complete, city workers will loam and hydro-seed the park, according to Hennessey.
“Hopefully the weather will change and rain will assist the inground irrigation system that exists now. The construction of the walkway was planned in the past so the irrigation system was not damaged at all during the excavation and installation,” Hennessey said.
The project had been on hold for five years due to budget constraints. So when Allied Paving officials announced they were ready to work on Joppa Park, the decision was made to get them there right away so they could be finished as soon as possible, Hennessey explained as to why paving work began in the summer.
“I was able to daily supervise the work that Allied has done and have been very impressed at their execution on the job site. Every aspect of the work has been documented and has followed the high standard that was set by myself, the City Engineer Jon-Eric White and the Morrill Foundation,” Hennessy wrote in an email.
The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation donated money to the city for at least part of the park renovation.
According to Hennessy, excavation to the bottom of the sea wall and repairs to the footing were also important aspects of the work.
“The most important is the installation of a non-woven geo-fabric which will keep the incoming tides or storms from washing away the ‘fines’ (fine aggregates) that support the walkway. This is why there were multiple holes in the walkway over the years making the paved walkway, at times, dangerous for pedestrians,” he said.
Once the geo-fabric was installed, the walkway was compacted and brick installation began, Hennessey said.
“This is a wonderful accomplishment for the residents of the South End and Joppa neighborhood, as well as the Parks Department and the mayor’s office,” Hennessey said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
