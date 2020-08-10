AMESBURY — The Amesbury Public Library journal project continues and the library will have prompts for two weeks.
This is open to young children, teens and adults. Use these prompts to spur your creativity in writing or drawing.
If you would like a free journal, contact the library or you can use your own supplies.
Week 6 prompt: Hats have the power to transport you anywhere you want to go. Describe the hat and where it takes you.
Week 7 prompt: Every time she had an idea, a little light bulb appeared over her head.
Want to share what you create? The library is hosting an online bulletin board on its webpage so either send items to kids@amesburylibrary.org or drop them off at the library. Check out the online padlet accessed from the library’s webpage.
For more information, visit www.amesburylibrary.org or call 978-388-8148.
The program is funded by Friends of the Amesbury Public Library.
