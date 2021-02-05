NEWBURYPORT – For the second time in roughly 60 days, a Newburyport District Court judge on Friday turned down an Illinois man's request to be released while awaiting trial.
Jerry J. Sarich, 33, of Plainfield, Illinois, faces two counts of assault and battery of a family/household member and strangulation/suffocation after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a woman at the Essex Street Inn in September.
At the time of his arrest Sept. 18, Sarich was already facing a domestic assault and battery charge in his home state, according to court documents.
Days later, Judge Peter Doyle found Sarich too dangerous to be granted bail while awaiting trial and ordered him held until his case was resolved.
Sarich's case was scheduled to be resolved Friday in the same courthouse but instead his attorney asked for a date later this month after learning the alleged victim had hired a lawyer in connection with the Illinois charge.
Arguing that his client had already served 120 days in jail, Sarich's attorney asked Doyle to release Sarich on bail and conditions.
"That's not going to happen," Doyle said.
Instead, Doyle scheduled a hearing on Feb. 22 for a possible resolution to the case.
In early December, Sarich's attorney had asked Doyle to release his client on bail, saying he wanted to go back to Illinois to tend for his dying mother and his young daughter. The attorney told Doyle that Sarich would live with his mother and would be amenable to conditions of release, including wearing a GPS monitoring device.
Doyle rejected the request, saying the Newburyport District Court probation department would not be able to properly monitor him halfway across the country.
The case started Sept. 18, when Newburyport police Officers Matthew Whitty and Charles Ferlauto arrived at the Essex Street Inn about 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who said she could hear a woman in the next room screaming for help and banging on the walls.
When the officers arrived, they could hear screaming from one of the suites and rushed to a first-floor room. Whitty drew his Taser and the officers knocked on the door. Sarich opened it and was arrested without incident, Whitty wrote in his report.
Whitty wrote that when he entered the room, he saw personal belongings, clothes, empty cans of alcohol and other items strewn everywhere. The woman came out of the bathroom and officers immediately noticed bruising around both her eyes, neck and chin. Whitty also noticed bruising and red marks on her arm.
"She said they were arguing about the black eyes he (Mr. Sarich) gave her from yesterday and she tried to leave the room," Whitty wrote in his report. "He grabbed her and physically restrained her from leaving. She tried multiple times to get away. He put his hand on her neck and choked her. During the altercation, she was hit in the side of the head and chin."
Newburyport police Inspector Christopher McDonald wrote in his report that Ferlauto told him the woman may try to leave that morning to return to Illinois. McDonald went to the Essex Street Inn hours later to speak with her before she checked out, but she showed no interest in cooperating with police.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
