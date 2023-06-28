NEWBURYPORT — An August trial date has been set in Land Court to determine if the Zoning Board of Appeals should be found in contempt after hitting Twomey, Leblanc & Conte Funeral Home with a set of new conditions in May.
Hebbelinck Real Estate LLC filed a complaint in Land Court on behalf of the funeral home June 15, claiming the board disregarded a court decision in November to allow the funeral home to build a garage on its property at 193 High St.
The funeral home initially approached the city in 2019 about creating an outdoor parking lot, as well as removing a shed to build a roughly 1,000-square-foot garage for its hearses and equipment.
The board rejected the garage and the new parking lot. But the funeral home appealed the ruling in Land Court, which reversed the decision on the garage.
The issue was then sent back to the board, which held a public hearing on the matter May 23.
The board placed new conditions on the garage, including: plant a row of trees or shrubs along the entire northwesterly side of the garage; extend landscaping around the western and southern edges of the proposed driveway; devise a way to keep headlights from bothering neighbors; design a dry well; and make sure no light fixtures are installed that direct light toward where the driveway would be placed.
Claiming the board exhibited a continued pattern of preferential treatment toward the neighbors and disdain for the funeral home, it filed a new complaint in Land Court to challenge the conditions.
Mead, Talerman & Costa LLC, a local law firm, is representing the funeral home. The issue was heard Monday before Land Court Judge Jennifer Roberts in Boston.
Attorney Adam Costa said in an email that the judge was critical of the board’s choice to conduct a new public hearing and to add conditions to its approval.
Roberts also said the funeral home will now have to incur further attorney’s fees as a result of the board’s actions, according to Costa.
Costa said it was obvious to him and, he believes, others in the courtroom, that the judge was “quite unimpressed” by the board’s actions and wanted to know why the panel did what it did.
Board Chairman Rob Ciampitti said in a text message that the court “clearly signaled” it would not have kept the board from adding further screening and landscaping conditions in its May ruling and he is glad to see the saga coming to an end.
“As members of a citizen ZBA board, we are each entrusted with the privilege of an often challenging and legally difficult public trust,” he said. “This thoughtful work is not without the sharp edges or even the occasional puddle of broken glass.”
Planning Director Andy Port said the Land Court’s decision in May did not clearly indicate whether the board could add conditions but he understood why funeral home attorneys might have believed the judge’s decision to be absolute.
“I think they were reading language into it that said there were no conditions that could be added,” Port said.
Port said the matter was obviously under debate.
“But the board was essentially looking to add conditions as they would normally do when they have a matter before them where they feel like something needs to be mitigated.”
Roberts eventually scheduled the matter for a contempt trial Aug. 3 to determine if there was a “clear disobedience of a clear unequivocal command” by the board.
If found in contempt, the board could be liable for the funeral home’s costs and attorney’s fees, as well as any other remedies the judge deems appropriate.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
