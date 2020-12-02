NEWBURYPORT – An Illinois man accused of seriously injuring a woman in an Essex Street Inn room in September remains in custody after a Newburyport District Court judge turned down his motion for release while awaiting trial.
Jerry J. Sarich, 33, of Plainfield, Illinois, faces two counts of assault and battery of a family/household member and strangulation/suffocation following his arraignment in September in the same courthouse.
At the time of his arrest on Sept. 18, Sarich was already facing a domestic assault and battery charge in his home state, according to court documents.
Days later, Judge Peter Doyle found Sarich too dangerous to be granted bail while awaiting trial and ordered him held until his case was resolved.
On Wednesday, Sarich, through his attorney, asked Doyle to release him on several conditions so he could go back to Illinois to care for his dying mother and his young daughter. The attorney told Doyle that Sarich would live with his mother and would be amenable to conditions of release, including wearing a GPS monitoring device.
Doyle quickly shot a hole in the request, saying the Newburyport District Court probation department would not be able to properly monitor him halfway across the country.
Sarich's attorney countered that probation officials in Illinois involved with the domestic assault and battery charge there could monitor him. But Doyle was not satisfied with the potential solution and turned down Sarich's request.
Sarich's attorney then asked Doyle for a Dec. 11 date for a bench trial paving the way for a possible resolution to the case that day.
On Sept. 18, Newburyport police Officers Matthew Whitty and Charles Ferlauto arrived at the Essex Street Inn about 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who said she could hear a woman in the next room screaming for help and banging on the walls.
When the officers arrived, they could hear screaming from one of the suites and rushed to a first-floor room. Whitty drew his Taser and the officers knocked on the door. Sarich opened the door and was arrested without incident, Whitty wrote in his report.
Whitty wrote that when he entered the room, he saw personal belongings, clothes, empty cans of alcohol and other items strewn everywhere. The woman came out of the bathroom and officers immediately noticed bruising around both her eyes, neck and chin. Whitty also noticed bruising and red marks on her arm.
"She said they were arguing about the black eyes he (Mr. Sarich) gave her from yesterday and she tried to leave the room," Whitty wrote in his report. "He grabbed her and physically restrained her from leaving. She tried multiple times to get away. He put his hand on her neck and choked her. During the altercation, she was hit in the side of the head and chin."
When Whitty explained her rights as a possible victim of domestic assault, the woman refused to cooperate. She also refused to allow police to photograph her injuries. When an ambulance crew arrived to check on her, she refused treatment.
Newburyport police Inspector Christopher McDonald wrote in his report that Ferlauto told him the woman may try to leave that morning to return to Illinois. McDonald went to the Essex Street Inn hours later to speak with her before she checked out. Again, the woman showed no interest in cooperating with police.
