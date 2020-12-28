ROWLEY – A Georgetown man awaiting trial on charges he raped and kidnapped a woman was granted bail on Monday allowing him to leave the Middleton Jail if he posted $20,000 cash.
David G. Nadeau, 31, of West Main Street, was arrested by Rowley police Sept. 29 and charged with rape with threat of bodily injury, aggravated rape while committing a felony, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), domestic assault and battery, intimidating a witness, threatening to commit a crime and possession of an electric stun gun.
Days later, Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle ruled that Nadeau posed too great a danger to the alleged victim to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.
The ruling came after a 30-minute dangerousness hearing during which Nadeau's attorney, Christopher Norris, asked Doyle not to send his client to the Middleton House of Corrections because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the facility.
While the police report detailing the allegations against Nadeau was immediately impounded, an Essex County prosecutor relayed parts of the case during the dangerousness hearing.
The prosecutor said Nadeau would force the victim to perform sexual acts against her will and would take her phone so she could not call for help. When she did not do what he commanded, he would hit her. During the most recent alleged assault, Nadeau used a stun gun to force her to comply, according to the prosecutor.
Since the October hearing, a Salem Superior Court prosecutor was assigned to the case and a grand jury convened to consider when to indict Nadeau. But since then, three indictment dates, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 16, were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
That prompted Norris on Monday to ask Doyle to allow Nadeau to leave the jail and live with his mother in Georgetown under strict house arrest.
Norris made the same request earlier in December before the Dec. 16, grand jury hearing was cancelled. Doyle turned down the request saying state law allowed him to take no action until at least 90 days had passed. At the time, Nadeau had been behind bars for 67 days.
On Monday however, when told that the earliest a grand jury could convene was Jan. 11, and that Nadeau had now been in jail for 91 days, Doyle agreed to Norris' request.
Unlike earlier in the month, an Essex County prosecutor did not object to Norris' request but asked Doyle to impose several requirements including upping Nadeau's bail well above $500. Doyle settled on $20,000 cash bail and ordered Nadeau to remain in his mother's house around the clock. Nadeau must also wear a GPS tracking device, stay away and have no contact with his alleged victim and stay out of trouble with the law.
It is no guarantee Nadeau will be able to post such a high bail. Before Doyle imposed the bail amount, Norris told the judge that his client was not in a position to post $20,000 cash.
Nadeau's next court appearance is Jan. 21, for a probable cause hearing. It is hoped but not guaranteed Nadeau will have been before a grand jury by then.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
