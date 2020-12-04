ROWLEY – Behind bars since his arrest 67 days ago, a Georgetown man accused of rape and other felonies asked a Newburyport District Court judge Friday to release him while awaiting trial – a request the judge promptly denied.
The suspect, David G. Nadeau, 31, of West Main Street, was arrested by Rowley police Sept. 29 and charged with rape with threat of bodily injury, aggravated rape while committing a felony, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), domestic assault and battery, intimidating a witness, threatening to commit a crime and possession of an electric stun gun.
Days later, District Court Judge Peter Doyle ruled that Nadeau posed too great a danger to the alleged victim to be afforded bail while awaiting trial. The ruling came after a 30-minute dangerousness hearing during which Nadeau's attorney, Christopher Norris, asked Doyle not to send his client to the Middleton House of Corrections because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the facility.
While the police report detailing the allegations against Nadeau was immediately impounded, an Essex County prosecutor relayed parts of the case during the dangerousness hearing.
The prosecutor said Nadeau would force the victim to perform sexual acts against her wishes and would take her phone so she could not call for help. When she did not do what he commanded, he would hit her. During the most recent alleged assault, Nadeau used a stun gun to force her to comply, according to the prosecutor.
Since the October hearing, a Salem Superior Court prosecutor was assigned to the case and a grand jury convened to consider when to indict Nadeau. But since then, two indictment dates, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3, were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. A third attempt will be made on Dec. 16.
On Friday, Norris, via video conference, asked Doyle to allow his client to leave the jail and live with his parents in Georgetown while awaiting trial. Norris said his client was willing to wear a GPS monitoring device, have an around-the-clock curfew and other conditions to ensure the safety of his alleged victim. In all, Nadeau has been in jail for 67 days.
Despite the cancellations, Doyle said he did not need to do anything until at least 90 days had passed and cited state law as his reason.
Norris acknowledge the state law but said because of the postponements, he was hoping Doyle would "compromise."
The Superior Court prosecutor assigned to the case argued that Nadeau already had a bail review hearing where he made the same request and was turned down by a judge.
Doyle also turned down Norris' new request and ordered a probable hearing for Dec. 28, by which time Nadeau is likely to be indicted in Superior Court.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at cancellations@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
