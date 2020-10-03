AMESBURY – A Salisbury contractor who claimed lung cancer kept him from starting a renovation project for a local man, pleaded guilty Friday in Newburyport District Court to a single charge of larceny over $1,200 and was ordered to pay back his victim $9,750.
Frank E. Armstrong, 50, of Seabrook Road, was also sentenced to two years probation and ordered by Judge Peter Doyle to pay a minimum of $500 per month starting in early January.
Moments earlier, Armstrong said, via video conference, he could not pay that amount of restitution monthly because he was out of work and still battling lung cancer. Doyle said Armstrong was still responsible for paying back his victim but delayed payments until Jan. 4.
Amesbury police Officer Liam Leary said the victim hired Armstrong in late April 2019 to renovate his condominium. Armstrong gave him a price of $19,500 for the work and asked for half of the money up front. The victim agreed and handed Armstrong a check.
By early August, Armstrong had yet to start the project, prompting the victim to void the contract.
"When (the victim) asked for a refund of the money, Armstrong said he had spent it on another project," Leary wrote in his report.
When Leary reached Armstrong by phone, he said he could not finish the project due to "health-related issues." Armstrong also said he would repay the money and set up a payment plan with the victim.
"I asked if he could type out a statement and email it to me which he agreed to do," Leary wrote in his report.
Armstrong sent the email to Leary but again said he would be unable to "come up with the funds to pay back (the victim)." That prompted Leary to charge Armstrong with larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses, according to the officer's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.