NEWBURY — Town Clerk Gretchen Girard’s recent decision to keep Select Board candidate Leslie Matthews’ name off the annual town ballot was the correct one, Judge Salim Rodriguez Tabit of Lawrence Superior Court ruled yesterday.
In a statement issued to The Daily News on Wednesday, Girard noted the appropriateness of the court’s decision and praised Tabit’s strict adherence to election laws. However, she stressed that “the town will always work to ensure that citizens receive fair and accurate information and assistance from both their town officials and the employees.”
Matthews, who couldn’t be reached for comment on the ruling in time for this article, confirmed on Monday that should the court rule against her, she planned to launch a write-in campaign in which voters would write the name “Leslie Matthews” as one of their two votes cast for Select Board positions on this year’s ballot.
“Many people have reached out in support of me,” she said earlier this week.
On March 27, Girard informed Matthews in writing that a problem with her nomination papers meant her name would not be included on the May 9 ballot along with William DiMaio and incumbent J.R. Colby. The three candidates are seeking to fill two seats on the Select Board.
In response, Matthews filed for an emergency injunction on March 31 with hope of keeping her name on the ballot. On Tuesday, she presented her case in Superior Court, arguing that misinformation on the part of the town clerk’s office and Newbury’s website caused her to incorrectly submit her nomination papers and prevented her from correcting her mistakes in a timely fashion to meet the submission deadline.
According to Wednesday’s ruling, “At issue, at least in part, is nomination papers that Matthews downloaded from the town’s web page that were submitted without Matthews’ signature ‘accepting’ the nomination and that were not exact copies of the nomination papers mandated” by the state.
Matthews says she was informed verbally on Monday that there was also a problem with her husband Tony Matthews’ nomination papers to serve on the First Settlers Burial Ground Board.
According to Leslie Matthews, her husband had failed to check a small box on the document indicating his willingness to accept the nomination – the same omission she had also made on her nomination papers. “But he was allowed to sign them yesterday,” she said on Tuesday.
Because the town had pending litigation with Leslie Matthews, Girard declined to comment on Tony Matthews’ ballot issues when contacted on Tuesday.
Leslie Matthews reports she returned the papers with over 40 signatures to the clerk’s office before the 5 p.m. deadline on March 21.
Girard was out sick that day, so Matthews made sure the assistant clerk was aware that she had printed her papers from her home computer. She says she specifically asked if there was anything else she needed to do and was told she was all set. At 5:48 p.m. that same day, Leslie Matthews received a confirmation email from the cerk’s office stating, “I just want to let you know that all of your signatures have been certified and you are all set to go.”
The following day, she received an email with a draft of the ballot to review and confirm for accuracy, which she immediately did.
But the court found that by providing no facts to support her assertions, Leslie Matthews has not met the bar required for issuing an emergency injunction.
“Nothing is offered to prove the inaccuracies of the town’s position nor does she provide any legal authority to propel the court to order her name back on the ballot, the judge found. ”... Matthews does not argue that her nomination papers comply with relevant election laws, only that her non-compliance is not her fault,” states the ruling.
“While the court is sympathetic to her situation, and that of any citizen who should rightfully be able to rely on information provided by their elected and appointed officials, ultimately compliance with the law [is] Matthews’ obligation. This court cannot ignore the law simply because a person relies on incorrect information, even if that information comes from someone who citizens should be able to rely on for knowledge and accuracy in such things,” Tabit wrote.
“The town will work in the future to provide effective guidance for any potential candidates seeking office,” Girard’s statement concluded.
