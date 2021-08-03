Jumpstreet takes vibes to Amesbury High

AMESBURY — Mike Ruggelo has made a life of music and is bringing his Jumpstreet trio to Amesbury High School on Tuesday night.
The 66-year-old founded the band, which consists of Mark Retallack on keyboards, Joe Holaday on guitar and Ruggelo on drums and vocals, when he moved to Amesbury from Chelsea in the late 1980s.
"Singing and playing drums is like riding a bike, it's not hard," Ruggelo said. "I've been doing it since I was 8 years old, so it's second nature."
Jumpstreet has outlived six presidential administrations and has played gigs with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, The Chiffons, the Boston Bruins and Martha Stewart.
"We have done three or four gigs for Martha" Ruggelo said. "They were sort of relaxed and for her friends up in Bar Harbor."
Ruggelo spent many decades gigging at night and on the weekends as well as working as a special education teacher at Amesbury High School, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and Haverhill High School. He retired from his teaching job in January and said he is now able to focus on his first love full time.
"Teaching got me on the same schedule as my kids," Ruggelo said. "Now, I am retired and just gigging. It keeps me young. It forces me to get up and get out and have fun."
The band can often be found playing The Deck in Salisbury and covering tunes from The Allman Brothers, Neil Young and Led Zeppelin, to name a few classic rock artists and bands.
Ruggelo will return to his teaching alma mater at Amesbury High School for the Amesbury National Night Out 25th anniversary Tuesday, Aug. 3, beginning at 6 p.m.
"It's going to be a big block party," Ruggelo said.
Jumpstreet will also play a Music in the Millyard show Aug 19. from 6 to 8 p.m. as well as the Lake Attitash annual party Sept. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m.
"Lake Attitash is my neighborhood and we have been doing that party for about 10 years," Ruggelo said. "It's a lot of fun."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
