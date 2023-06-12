NEWBURYPORT — Sarah Hayden, executive director of Newburyport Community Media, and Marion Leighton Levy, co-founder of Rounder Records, will visit “The Morning Show” on June 15 to discuss local events planned for this year’s Juneteenth, or Freedom Day.
Hayden and Levy will talk about the 24-hour marathon of Black musical works, composers, songs, and poems to be aired on WJOP (FM 96.3) from 6 AM June 17th – 6 AM June 18th.
Other events include a concert by guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Corey Harris on June 17, at 8 p.m. at Belleville Meeting House on High Street, and the documentary film, “When Houston Had the Blues,” to be shown on June 19, at 7 p.m. at The Screening Room on State Street, followed by an interview with director Alan Swyer.
Hayden and Levy will discuss other events being held at venues on the North Shore, and actions individuals and families can take to commemorate Juneteenth. For more information, visit nbptdeialliance.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
