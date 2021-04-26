WEST NEWBURY — The ballot for the town election May 3 includes just one contested race for the Board of Assessors between incumbent Jennifer Poliseno and Walter Burmeister.
This is Burmeister’s second consecutive attempt to fill a three-year seat on the board. Last year, he lost to incumbent assessor Richard Baker.
A three-year seat on the Board of Park and Recreation held by Wendy Willis has no candidate listed on the ballot. Willis missed the deadline for returning nomination papers so intends to run a write-in campaign.
Voters may write in the name of a resident not appearing on the ballot and if that person gains a majority of votes, the individual wins the seat.
Fifteen municipal seats will be filled this year, including a three-year spot on the Select Board now held by Glenn Kemper. Wendy Reed is the only candidate who has officially thrown her hat in the ring for the opening.
Others on this year’s ballot are Ray Cook (five years) and Jake Cormier (one year), Planning Board; Bob Janes, Board of Health; Marie Felzani, Pentucket Regional School Committee; Kathleen “KC'' Swallow, town moderator; Larry Corcoran, Water Commission; Brian Richard, constable; Amy Custance, Thomas Salvo and Paula Breger, library trustees; and Richard Miller (five years) and Marjorie Peterson (four years), Housing Authority.
Voting takes place at the Town Annex behind the 1910 Building, 381 Main St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Applications for absentee ballots are available on the town clerk’s page at www.wnewbury.org.
Recently, Poliseno and Burmeister agreed to answer a few questions to help voters get to know them better.
Walter Burmeister
Age: 82
Years in town: Six
Occupation: Retired
Community service: Spearheaded a citizen petition on the warrant for this year’s Town Meeting seeking to delay spending on the restoration of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall until a productive use for the space is determined.
Jennifer Poliseno (incumbent)
Age: 52
Years in town: 12
Occupation: Licensed real estate agent
Community service: Board of Assessor, six years, current chair; election coverage volunteer; sponsor and financial supporter of annual Apple Harvest Race and Pentucket Education Foundation; housing advocate and real estate consultant on land issues affecting West Newbury homeowners and taxpayers for 11 years.
What are three qualities that make you a good fit for the Board of Assessors?
Burmeister: I became interested in town politics when my taxes kept rising and I disagreed with the manner that assessments were being administered. My financial qualifications include a master of engineering administration degree, heavily weighted toward economic analysis of complex projects; CFO of Bell Atlantic International, responsible for tracking and analyzing financial results of large projects worldwide; and Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School. I raised $300,000 to found a start-up international company, eventually managing up to $500,000 per year in revenue originating from 14 countries with different currencies. This enables me to gather and thoroughly analyze market data relevant to establishing consistent and fair assessments.
Managerial qualifications included supervising large engineering, sales, marketing, and financial organizations in the U.S. and Europe. I negotiated and supervised large, complex consulting agreements. This qualifies me to manage the town’s internal assessment department and external assessment contractors.
I’ve represented various companies in marketing to large corporations and in obtaining agreements with local and national governments. I’m trained to make presentations to position companies and products with public audiences. This will help me improve communications between the assessment department and the taxpayers which — in my opinion — are presently strained.
Poliseno: We moved to West Newbury to a home on Main Street 12 years ago (she now lives on Middle Street) when my son was starting first grade to access the excellent public education provided at the John C. Page Elementary School. Although as a current Pentucket High School senior this year, my son will not enjoy the beauty of the soon-to-be completed Pentucket high/middle school project, I am happy to have contributed to the tax base for the past 12 years and share in the community’s joy of the completion of what will be a great new resource.
Name a key challenge taxpayers face in the upcoming year and how the Board of Assessors might help to address it:
Burmeister: The new school construction project places upward pressure on the town budget and forces tax increases. Older and lower-income residents are already under stress from constantly increasing real estate taxes. I’ve noted what I believe are discrepancies in real estate tax assessments. It’s my intention to investigate and address these to ensure all property owners are fairly taxed.
Poliseno: One of the biggest challenges that West Newbury faces this economic year after the tragic COVID-19 crisis is a decrease in rental income. We have minimal commercial tax base income and large upcoming financial commitments voted for by the taxpayers last year.
There is an immediate need to explore townwide residential and business zoning changes to accommodate the ever-changing landscape of our residential real estate needs.
I would love to see more affordable housing and mixed-use housing options here in town.
Continuity in the assessment process and understanding the complexities of the changing landscape of fair market real estate valuations is crucial.
I plan to continue working with the town of West Newbury I have loved for 12 years whether as a volunteer assessor, as a highly respected real estate professional or in any other capacity that I can effect positive change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.