NEWBURYPORT – In recognition that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit many immigrants living on the North Shore, particularly those who might have been laid off by business closings and downsizing, members of the Justice Action Ministry of the First Religious Society will hold two food drives on Saturday, March 20 and March 27.
Members of the group will be collecting grocery donations at the front door of the Unitarian Church on Pleasant Street, from 10 a.m. to noon both Saturdays.
Food and other donations will then be distributed to 50 or more immigrant families living on the North Shore, mainly in the cities of Lynn, Chelsea and Revere. Other organizations that served immigrant communities, including the Chelsea Food Collaborative and Salvation Army in Lynn, lost their federal funding so they are struggling to put together the resources to distribute goods to people in need.
The Justice Action Ministry is seeking donations of rice, salt, cereal, pasta, corn flour; canned goods including beans, tomatoes, sauce, vegetables and cooking oil; things for young children including diapers, diaper wipes, Similac and shelf-stable milk, such as Parmalat; fruit, including oranges, apples and lemons; and hygiene items including laundry detergent, soap, dish soap, toothpaste and feminine pads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.