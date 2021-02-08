GLOUCESTER – A Georgetown man was arrested and charged after police found his wrecked car off a rotary and him asleep in a Gloucester marsh over the weekend.
Kenneth Collins, 28, of Georgetown faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving after his license was suspended and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury.
The events that led to Collins being booked by the police began shortly after midnight Saturday when state Trooper Thomas Hashem saw a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta off the road on Route 128 at the Grant Circle rotary. The car — which had apparently just crashed — was found in bushes with front-end damage and no one inside.
The trooper then saw a person in a black hoodie running in the Cape Ann Plaza parking lot near the Jasmine Garden restaurant toward the adjacent Green Landing and marsh. As the man disappeared into the marsh, Trooper Christopher Thurlow and his K9 Devaney joined Hashem in the search. The man, later identified as Collins, was soon located by Devaney and the troopers lying face down in thick reeds.
Police said Collins, who had an unopened can of beer in the back pocket of his jeans, appeared to have fallen asleep. After waking him up, the troopers made several observations indicating that the man was heavily intoxicated.
After being transported to the state police Danvers barracks, Collins refused a breath test but complained of pain and was taken to Beverly Hospital. A trooper waited at the hospital with Collins for several hours until he was evaluated and treated. Upon his release from the hospital, Collins was taken back to the barracks where he was booked and charged.
