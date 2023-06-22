ROWLEY — Karen Grenier kicks off Rowley Public Library’s annual summer concert series Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. on the library’s lawn.
Guests should bring a blanket or lawn chair. Free frozen treats will be provided.
Grenier’s smooth voice, rhythmic acoustic style and positive emotional energy make for an excellent concert experience, according to organizers.
She makes her living as both a musician and as dean of students for Somerville Public Schools.
“You’ve got to reach for your dream, it’s an attitude I’ve always tried to inspire in my students, and I’m living mine,” she said.
Grenier has performed at restaurants, clubs, festivals and coffeehouses throughout the Northeast. Check out her website at www.karengrenier.com.
Additional shows include:
Tuesday, July 11, 7 p.m., Peking and the Mystics;
Wednesday, July 19, 7 p.m., The Paul Speidel Quartet Featuring Toni Lynn Washington;
Thursday, July 27, 6:30 p.m., Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards.
More information on this event and the rest of the “Summer Music Series,” which runs through July, is available at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or by calling the library at 978-948-2850.
In case of inclement weather, the events will be held indoors. The library is at 141 Main St.
