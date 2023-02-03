BOSTON — Democrat Kristen Kassner is expected to be sworn in at 9:30 a.m. as the 2nd Essex district's state representative by Gov. Maura Healey inside the Governors Council Ceremonial Office.
Kassner's swearing in comes days after a legislative panel affirmed Kassner’s one-vote win over Republican Lenny Mirra in the 2nd Essex district following a review of the razor-thin recount in the race.
In a report issued Tuesday, the House’s Special Committee to Examine the Returns said Mirra “failed to provide any corroborating, objective evidence beyond pure speculation to support his claims that the irregularities regarding tally changes, mail-in ballot signature comparisons or unspoiled ballots that allegedly occurred in the count or recount caused actual harm.”
In the Nov. 8 elections, Mirra won the race for the newly reconfigured 2nd Essex district by 10 votes, but a recount flipped the district to South Hamilton Democrat Kristin Kassner by one vote.
Mirra challenged the recount, but the courts declined to take up his complaint after determining the state House of Representatives has final say over the race’s winner.
The House district, which includes Hamilton, Rowley, Newbury, Georgetown, Ipswich and Topsfield, was the only seat in the 200-member state Legislature where a winner hadn’t been formally declared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.